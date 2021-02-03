Three in four Indians to seek jobs in 2021, reveals LinkedIn survey

Days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a budget aimed at increasing spending, a new survey revealed that three out of four people in Indian are looking for in 2021. The Job Seeker research survey released by showed "more than 3 in 4 professionals will consider changing or actively look for a new role in the next 12 months."

A total of 1,016 people participated in the survey.

While the market is seeing tougher competition, more than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages. Meanwhile, 32 per cent are worried about extensively long application documents and 74 per cent professionals said they have reservations about networking.

64 per cent professionals said they were confident about their future progression.

also released a new list of "Jobs on the Rise" in India to empower professionals with critical insights about the dynamic employment scenario in the country.

"LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data scientists looked across over 15,000 job titles to uncover the jobs that have grown the most compared to 2019 levels, those titles were then grouped into 15 career trends that capture as many as 25 job titles within each category," the company said in a statement.

* India’s top Job on the Rise features freelance content creators, who use creative storytelling skills to produce entertaining content across a range of channels such as podcasts, videos, and social media posts.

* Cybersecurity and Data science roles will continue to rise as data safety becomes a key priority for consumers and organisations alike, said. Specialised engineering roles, Artificial Intelligence roles, cybersecurity roles, and data science roles will continue to attract recruiter interest as we head deeper into a digital-first future.

* EdTech, HealthTech, and FinTech sectors continue to experience a significant digital overhaul, professionals who can pivot to digital-based operations smoothly will be particularly sought after. Causally, finance, education, healthcare, and e-commerce roles are expected to gain popularity in the job market.

* Covid-19 has fuelled demand for customer services roles as brands navigate customer concerns and adapt to how they deliver their services online

Here are the Top 15 career trends as per the Jobs on the Rise 2021 India list:

1. Freelance content creators (Podcaster, Creative writer, Youtuber)

2. Social Media and digital marketing roles (Social Media Marketing Manager, Social Media Strategist, Growth Hacker)

3. Marketing roles (Brand Associate, Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Networking Marketing Specialist)

4. Business Development and Sales roles (Business Development Associate, Sales Team Lead, Strategic Advisor)

5. Specialized Engineering roles (Network Expert, Software Engineering Specialist, Back End Developer)

6. Finance roles (Equity Trader, Regulatory Compliance Analyst, Treasurer)

7. Education roles (Academic Advisor, Admissions Officer, Curriculum Developer)

8. Artificial Intelligence roles (Machine Learning Specialist, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer)

9. E-commerce roles (Online Specialist, Ecommerce Coordinator)

10. Cybersecurity roles (Security Researcher, Cybersecurity Specialist)

11. Data science roles (Data Science Specialist, Analytics Consultant, Data Analyst)

12. Healthcare roles (Medical Officer, Psychologist)

13. Human resources roles (Human Resources Generalist, Human Resources Assistant, Human Resources Coordinator)

14. User experience designer roles (User Experience Designer, User Interface Designer)

15. Customer service roles (Customer Service Specialist)