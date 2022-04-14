JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Road ministry completes 141,190 km of national highways as of March 31
Business Standard

Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19k cr under PLI scheme for textiles

The proposed investment expected from the approved applicants is Rs 19,077 crore and the projected turnover is Rs 184,917 crore, Singh said

Topics
PLI scheme | Indian textiles | textile market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Garment, textile, business, MSME, sme, jobs, labour, manufacturing, local, economy
Representational Image

The government on Thursday said it has approved 61 applications with an investment potential of over Rs 19,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

Textile Secretary U P Singh said that a total of 67 proposals were received under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector.

The proposed investment expected from the approved applicants is Rs 19,077 crore and the projected turnover is Rs 184,917 crore, Singh said.

The government had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles products -- MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles, for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 14 2022. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.