Piyush Goyal urges exporters to adopt uncompromising stance on quality

Asserting that the recent Trade Agreements signed with UAE and Australia were very well received and did not elicit a single negative response from any sector, Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters to adopt an uncompromising stance when it comes to ensuring quality.
Delivering a keynote address at the 51st National Export Awards of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Goyal said that the export community had made India proud with stellar achievements in exports.
Pointing out that exports have been the backbone of India's economy, the Minister said that it was crucial to honour our exporters and recognise their contribution in nation-building.
He added that the award function could not have comes at a better time when India is celebrating its enviable exports performance. He congratulated all the award winners and applauded their excellence in entrepreneurship, hard work, planning and management skills.
In a statement, Goyal also said that Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India had done phenomenal work and was a model Export Promotion Council. He appreciated EEPC India for consistently working with the industry in capacity building including technology upgradation, quality, certifications, besides exports promotion.
The Minister further urged exporters to adopt an uncompromising stance when it comes to ensuring quality. He said that, as a nation, we must focus on quality and productivity and decide that we would be second to none in the world when it comes to quality and insist upon and demands good quality every single time.
Furthermore, he said that we should not make products of two different qualities in the country. Quality standards must be unambiguous, uniform and strict. "We must not let quality culture weaken in the country," he cautioned in the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
The Minister said that export targets were not set at the top but were set in consultation with all stakeholders including Export Promotion Councils.
He said that the government's role is to facilitate trade and not create hurdles.
