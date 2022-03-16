Govt gets Rs 2,399 cr as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs

The government has received Rs 2,399 crore as tranches from 3 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 1,330 crore, Rs 1,021 crore and Rs 48 crore from ONGC, NMDC and IRCON as tranches," Pandey tweeted.

During the current financial year 2021-22 so far, Rs 55,811.21 crore has been obtained through the from the .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)