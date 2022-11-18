Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 11 week: Supplement release

-
-
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended Nov. 11, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.
State governments had 37.28 billion rupees ($456.5 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 11, compared with 124.60 billion rupees in the previous
week, the release showed.
($1 = 81.6710 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:30 IST
