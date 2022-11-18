JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 11 week: Supplement release

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well

Topics
loans | RBI | indian government

Reuters  |  Nov 18 

RBI
State governments had Rs 3,728 crore ($456.5 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 11, compared with 124.60 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Nov. 11, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 37.28 billion rupees ($456.5 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 11, compared with 124.60 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

 

($1 = 81.6710 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:30 IST

`
