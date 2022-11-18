Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 11 week: Supplement release

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The had no outstanding with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Nov. 11, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 37.28 billion rupees ($456.5 million) from the in the week ended Nov. 11, compared with 124.60 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

($1 = 81.6710 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)