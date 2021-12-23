Govt has directed carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines: Gadkari

Union Minister on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

Addressing an event, Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels.

"Yesterday, I signed a file on flex-fuel engines (to advise to manufacture flex-fuel engines). We have given them (carmakers) six months (to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles that can run on more than one fuel)," he said.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two- and three-wheelers.

"Soon, four-wheeler vehicles will run on 100 per cent ethanol. So, we won't need petrol... And, the use of green fuel will save our money," Gadkari said.

