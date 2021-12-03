Govt has Rs 100 cr budget for chip design programmes this fiscal: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
India's plans to build semiconductor ecosystem: Should we be excited?
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
Samsung to defend top spot in semiconductor sales in Q3: Report
Government planning semiconductor design-linked incentive policy
-
The government on Friday said it is cognizant of the importance of semiconductor design and has a budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore for chip design related programmes the ongoing financial year.
Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that semiconductor design is a highly knowledge-intensive field and needs exceptionally skilled manpower and tools.
He said India has a huge talent pool for semiconductor design and a high number of design patents and intellectual property rights (IPR) are produced in the country by design engineers.
"The total budget allocation for chip design related activities / programmes in the current financial year is Rs 100 crore," Vaishnaw said.
He said that the government is focused on broadening and deepening the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector with semiconductor design as one of the focus areas.
Currently, semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities for strategic requirements are available at SemiConductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali; Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Hyderabad and Society for Integrated Circuit Technology and Applied Research (SITAR), Bengaluru, the minister said.
To push development of semiconductors, the government has approved 'Establishment of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Ecosystem Enabling Centre and Incubator for High Power and High Frequency Electronics'.
The project is being implemented by Society for Innovation and Development (SID) under the auspices of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Bengaluru at the total project cost of Rs 298.66 crore.
"An application for setting up of Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) of NAND Flash memory has been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.
He said that an application for discrete semiconductor devices, including transistors, diodes, thyristors, etc. and System in Package (SIP) has been approved under the PLI Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU