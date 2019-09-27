Govt might seek extension of ECB to boost NBFC credit in economy

The government may ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow co-origination of loans for deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as well in a bid to boost credit in economy. Currently, the RBI has in place guidelines on co-orgination of loans by banks and non-deposit-taking NBFCs in the priority sector.

Further, the government may also put forward demand by lenders to allow external commercial borrowing (ECB) for all housing projects. At a meeting with Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, lenders raised concerns about some of the regulatory ...