Govt more than doubles natural gas price; ONGC, RIL to get record rates

-
ALSO READ
ONGC union protests Centre's proposal to give away Mumbai High fields
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to acquire UK's battery firm Faradion
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Taking away oilfield will be ONGC's 'systematic weakening': Ex-bureaucrat
Domestic natural gas price up by over 60%: Impact and future outlook
-
The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of domestically produced natural gas for the six months beginning April 1 on the back of a spike in global energy rates.
The price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India Ltd will rise to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from the current USD 2.90, according to a notification issued by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
The rate paid for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to USD 9.92 for April-September from USD 6.13 per mmBtu, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU