Govt notifies new evaluation standards of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

The government on Thursday said it has notified standards for safety evaluation of hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification in this regard.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Standards for Safety Evaluation of vehicles being propelled by Hydrogen Fuel cells through an amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 ...dated 23rd September, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.
This would facilitate the promotion of hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles in the country, which are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, it added.
"The prospective manufacturer and suppliers of such vehicles have the standards available for the testing of such vehicles," the statement said.
These standards are also at par with the available international standards, it noted.
