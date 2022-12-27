JUST IN
Centre's share of cess and surcharges nearly double in three years
Business Standard

Govt raised Rs 4.06 trn via dated securities in July-Sept: FinMin report

The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 7.23 per cent in first quarter of 2022-23

Topics
Government | RBI | Finance Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

The Government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, according to the quarterly report on debt management for July-September released by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Repayments stood at Rs 92,371.15 crore, as per the reports.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 7.23 per cent in first quarter of 2022-23.

The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 15.62 years in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 15.69 years in first quarter of 2022-23.

During July-September 2022, the Government did not raise any amount through the cash management bills, according to the report.

The Reserve Bank of India did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter, it informed further.

The net daily average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility, was at Rs 1,28,323.37 crore during the quarter.

Total gross liabilities (including liabilities under the 'Public Account') of the Government, as per provisional data, increased to Rs 1,47,19,572.2 crore at end-September 2022 from Rs 1,45,72,956 crore at end-June 2022.

This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.0 per cent in the second quarter of current fiscal.

Public debt accounted for 89.1 per cent of total gross liabilities at end-September 2022 up from 88.3 per cent at end- June 2022. Nearly 29.6 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years.

--IANS

ans/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 14:55 IST

`
