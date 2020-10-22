Govt relaxes export norms for nitrile gloves to promote shipments

-
ALSO READ
Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks to promote outbound shipments
Japan's September export declines at a slow pace over shipment recovery
Japan's exports decline most since 2009 as Covid-19 hits US-bound shipments
Onion shipments handed over to customs before export ban could be released
Customs told to clear all Chinese shipments with entry bills till June 30
-
The government on Thursday eased export norms for nitrile or nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) gloves, used by medical professionals, a move aimed at promoting shipments of the protective equipment.
Export of these gloves were banned in the country in view of domestic requirements in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
"The export policy of nitrile/NBR gloves exported...is revised from prohibited to restricted category," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
For products under a restricted category, an exporter would need a licence or permission from the government for exports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU