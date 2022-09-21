Govt to announce 2022/23 sugar export quota 'very soon': Food Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices rise as tight supply counters China Covid, recession worries
Gold slips on strong dollar gains, clings above $1,800 on recession risks
India's richest state reviewing bids in largest coal import tender in years
India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms: Reports
Illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve, top IFS officers suspended
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will announce a quota for sugar exports "very soon" for the new season beginning Oct. 1, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported last week that India was set to allow exports of 5 million tonnes of sugar in the first tranche for the new marketing year.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 15:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU