Govt to announce 2022/23 sugar export quota 'very soon': Food Secretary

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will announce a quota for exports "very soon" for the new season beginning Oct. 1, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported last week that India was set to allow exports of 5 million tonnes of in the first tranche for the new marketing year.

