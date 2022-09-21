ADB cuts India's GDP forecast to 7% on high inflation, monetary tightening

-
ALSO READ
Elevated inflation warrants appropriate policy response, says RBI article
Delhi govt to build elevated road, flyover, underpass to curb traffic
Falling commodity prices may soften inflation, but it may remain elevated
Retail prices may continue to remain elevated even as wholesale prices ease
FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Sep 15
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022-23 to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening.
India's economy grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022-23, reflecting strong growth in services, ADB said in a supplement to its flagship ADO report on Wednesday.
"However, GDP growth is revised down from ADO 2022's forecasts to 7 per cent for FY2022 (ending in March 2023) and 7.2 per cent for FY2023 (ending in March 2024) as price pressures are expected to adversely impact domestic consumption, and sluggish global demand and elevated oil prices will likely be a drag on net exports," it said.
The ADO expects the Chinese economy to expand by 3.3 per cent in 2022 rather than the 5 per cent forecast earlier. Lockdowns from the zero-COVID strategy, problems in the property sector, and weaker external demand continue weighing on the economic activity in China, said the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 11:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU