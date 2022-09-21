JUST IN
Govt issues draft rules for car firms for mandatory rear seat belt alarm
Indian govt 'in no hurry' on medium-term inflation target: Report
What is Goldilocks scenario?
Even poorest of Indian consumers deserve quality products: Piyush Goyal
India's GDP likely to grow 7.2-7.4% in FY23, says CEA Nageswaran
Union Cabinet to approve National Logistics Policy on Wednesday: Report
Reports of request for windfall tax review misleading: Oil ministry
IBBI fixes timelines for the liquidation process to reduce delays
Govt working on PLI schemes for more products to boost manufacturing: Goyal
Centre notifies new Medical Device Rules to smoothen licensing procedure
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt issues draft rules for car firms for mandatory rear seat belt alarm
Business Standard

ADB cuts India's GDP forecast to 7% on high inflation, monetary tightening

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022-23 to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening.

Topics
Asian Development Bank | India inflation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022-23 to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening.

India's economy grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022-23, reflecting strong growth in services, ADB said in a supplement to its flagship ADO report on Wednesday.

"However, GDP growth is revised down from ADO 2022's forecasts to 7 per cent for FY2022 (ending in March 2023) and 7.2 per cent for FY2023 (ending in March 2024) as price pressures are expected to adversely impact domestic consumption, and sluggish global demand and elevated oil prices will likely be a drag on net exports," it said.

The ADO expects the Chinese economy to expand by 3.3 per cent in 2022 rather than the 5 per cent forecast earlier. Lockdowns from the zero-COVID strategy, problems in the property sector, and weaker external demand continue weighing on the economic activity in China, said the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Asian Development Bank

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 11:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.