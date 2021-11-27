Govt to help restart MSMEs which shut down during pandemic: Rane

-
ALSO READ
Taking on Thackerays: Rane's 'slap' remark may galvanise Sena workers
Look-out circulars issued against Rane's wife, son over unpaid loans
Sena members who protested outside Rane's Mumbai home meet CM Thackeray
Narayan Rane to resume 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra soon
MVA responsible for Supreme Court striking down Maratha quota: Narayan Rane
-
The Centre is mulling providing help to the micro, small and medium enterprises which were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and a high-level meeting has been held in this regard, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Friday.
Restarting closed factories will create jobs and raise production and the GDP, the MSME minister told reporters here.
Asked about the closure of factories and problems faced by other industries during the pandemic, Rane said, "Our government is contemplating to help the micro, small and medium industries that were closed during the Corona period."
"I had raised this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we have had a meeting regarding this. We will help them and get the closed factories resume (operations)," he added.
To become a self-reliant India, it is necessary to increase production. In this effort, Centre is trying to help the factories restart, he said.
Earlier, Rane released Khadi India's new product, an anti-bacterial cloth prepared from cow dung at the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute here.
Speaking on the occasion, Rane said this product will benefit the consumers and help in creating new employment opportunities for farmers and the younger generation.
The anti-bacterial cloth will be of great use in this time of the pandemic and many types of products can be made from it in the near future, he noted.
Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena said working on the 'vocal for local' theme, the institute has invented an eco-friendly Khadi natural paint from cow dung for the first time in the country.
In the production of this Khadi natural paint, 25 to 30 per cent cow dung is used, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU