Govt tweaks coal norms for private producers to meet electricity demand

-
ALSO READ
AYUSH ministry's fund utilisation up 25% in 2021-22, sales and exports rise
Punjab govt announces 300 units free power every month from July 1
CAG finds non-utilisation of funds in Odisha irrigation projects
NTPC plans to acquire 5% equity in Power Exchange of India
Full onus on states to ensure optimal utilisation of ECRP-II funds: Centre
-
The Union power ministry on Friday said that it has allowed private power generating stations to secure coal supplies for up to three years instead of current norm of one year, a move that comes against the backdrop of rising demand for electricity.
The ministry has tweaked the methodology for the use of coal, allocated to states, by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) wherein the timeline for the bidding process has also been reduced to 37 days from current 67 days.
In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the measures have been taken for ensuring more efficient utilisation of domestic coal as well as for optimally utilising the railway infrastructure for maximum transportation of coal to the power plants.
Larger visibility has been given to the power plants by extending the period of supply of coal from 1 to 3 years, it added.
"In line with various measures being taken in view of increasing power demand, Power Ministry has amended the methodology for use of coal (allocated to states) by private power generating stations," the statement said.
The ministry also said the latest steps would also enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants nearer to the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far off states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU