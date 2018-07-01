JUST IN
Business Standard

GST collections rise to Rs 956 bn in June, to reach 1 trn: Hasmukh Adhia

Adhia also said if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GST revenue mop-up rose to Rs 956.1 billion in the month of June, as against Rs 940.16 billion in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Sunday.

In April 2018, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) were over Rs 1 trillion.
 

It's (Rs 1 trillion) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 trilllion (every month), Adhia said while addressing the GST-Day celebrations here.
 

He said the average monthly collection in the previous fiscal has been Rs 898.85 billion.

Adhia also said if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months.

Adhia also acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders, officers and businesses in making GST, which was rolled out on July 1 last year, a success.
First Published: Sun, July 01 2018. 14:16 IST

