GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM

-
ALSO READ
60.3 million GST e-invoices were generated in December 2020
GST shortfall: FinMin releases weekly installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states
GST shortfall: FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states
GST shortfall: FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states
Traders' bodies divided on call for Bharat bandh over GST provisions
-
The government has detected GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Giving details of detection/recovery from November 9, 2020 (Date of initiation of special drive) to January 31, the minister said 2,692 cases were booked by the officers involving GST/ITC fraud of Rs 20,124.19 crore.
The amount recovered during the period was Rs 857.75 crore and 282 persons were arrested.
In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the income tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 2,223.88 crore between April-December of the current fiscal.
Also, searches were conducted on 250 groups between April-December, 2020, and total assets seized stood at Rs 6,500.78 crore.
"A robust risk profiling mechanism has been put in place to identify and monitor high-risk cases primarily through use of information technology and appropriate action is taken as per the law," Thakur added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU