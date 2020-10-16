GST shortfall: FM writes to states, explains Rs 1.1 trn borrowing window

-
ALSO READ
GST Council to take call on funding compensation shortfall: FM Sitharaman
Taxpayers have to show only FY19 transactions in annual GST return: FinMin
Revenue and compensation on table at GST Council meeting on Friday
Centre to borrow to make up for states' GST shortfall: Finance Ministry
Vote on GST compensation inevitable if govt sticks to 2 options, says Isaac
-
A day after the Centre agreed to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states for meeting GST shortfall, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reached out to all states explaining the contours of the special window.
The finance minister's letter to states comes four days after the GST Council meeting failed to reach a consensus on the stalemate over the Centre's proposal of states borrowing against future GST collections to make up for the shortfall.
"We have now worked out some key aspects of special window. Based on suggestions of many states, it has now been decided that the central government will initially receive the amount and then pass it on back-to-back to the States as loans. This will enable ease of coordination and simplicity in borrowing apart from ensuring favourable interest rate," the letter accessed by PTI said.
Hence, it said, the quantum of resources available to the state is adequate to meet the entire amount of compensation which would have been payable this year. The interest and principal will be met from the future proceeds of the cess.
States which were opposed to the Centre's earlier stance too welcomed Thursday's decision of Rs 1,10,208 crore borrowing by Government of India to meet the shortfall of GST revenue collection.
Welcoming the move, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said the Centre has taken the "correct first step" and it should now work to re-establish trust with them.
"FM has written to the states that the central government will borrow Rs 1,10,208 crore and give back-to-back loans to state governments. I welcomed the change of heart. There is no clarity on the balance of the gap in the GST compensation. FM's letter puts the number at Rs 1,06,830 crore for this financial year," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
There is no clarity on who will borrow the money and how the debt will be serviced and repaid. States are opposed to borrowing on their own account, he said.
"States are right. There is no difference between the first amount and the second amount. Centre must resolve the impasse immediately by offering the same terms for Rs 1,06,830 crore as it has now offered for Rs 1,10,208 crore. Having taken the correct first step, I urge the PM and the FM to take the second step also and re-establish the trust between the Centre and the states," he said.
A slowdown in the economy since last fiscal has resulted in a drop in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, upsetting the budgets of states which had given up their right to levy local taxes such as sales tax or VAT when GST was introduced in July 2017.
The four-page letter signed by Sitharaman appreciated the constructive cooperation of states in finding solution to the issue of GST compensation.
Observing that the current financial year is unprecedented in terms of severe impact on revenues due to the pandemic, it said "the Union Government has also been badly affected by the fall in revenue and the enhanced level of expenditure required to meet the essential needs of relief and recovery and of State Governments."
It is against this background that the GST compensation issue is being resolved, the letter said.
She said "long term macro-economic stability is the responsibility of the Centre, but it is also in the interest of the states who are partners in our system of cooperative federalism. The bona fide opinion of the central government on this macro-economic issue is that borrowing on the books of Centre will not be optimal in the national interest."
The quantum of resources available to the state is adequate to meet the entire amount of compensation which would have been payable this year, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU