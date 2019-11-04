Bank CEOs' pay: Half of remuneration to be variable, no guaranteed bonus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said at least half of the compensation offered to the chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole-time directors in private banks should be variable pay linked to the performance of the individual, the business unit and the bank. “At higher levels of responsibility, the proportion of variable pay should be higher.

The total variable pay shall be limited to a maximum of 300 per cent of the fixed pay for the relative performance measurement period,” said the central bank in a circular issued on Monday, in its bid to link performance of ...