Higher domestic coal output helps reduce imports, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch review: Style and substance rolled into one device
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
After COP26, UAE energy summit stresses on investment in fossil fuel
Investors in fossil fuels announce plans to divest $39.2 trillion
Current account comes under pressure from oil, gold and coal imports
-
The government on Saturday said that with considerable increase in domestic coal production, India has achieved a significant reduction in the import of coal despite surge in power demand.
Imports of all grades of non-coking coal has come down to 125.611 million tonnes (MT) during April-January period of the ongoing from 163.845 MT during the corresponding months of the FY'20, a decline of about 23.33 per cent.
The domestic coal-based power generation up to January 2022 is 815.72 billion units (BU) with an increase of 12.55 per cent over 724.746 BU during the corresponding period of FY'20, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Imported coal-based power generation which was 78.07 BU during April to January 2020 has reduced by 55 per cent to 35.13 BU during corresponding months of current FY'22.
The import of non-coking coal primarily used in power sector has decreased by 60.87 per cent from 58.09 MT to 22.73 MT up to January 22 in comparison to the same period of FY'20.
The overall import of coal has also reduced to 173.20 MT during the April -January period of the current fiscal as compared to 207.235 MT during the corresponding period of FY'20, decrease of about 16.42 per cent which has resulted in significant savings of forex reserves this year especially when the coal prices are at a high level in the international market.
All efforts are on to further enhance domestic coal production as availability of additional coal will aid in import-substitution.
India is the world's third largest energy consuming country and electricity demand grows by 4.7% each year. To reduce the dependence on imports of coal, major reforms initiatives has been undertaken by the Ministry of Coal with the vision of 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.
The financial year 2020-21 is not being taken for comparison purpose as it was impacted by COVID19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU