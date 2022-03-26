GST, VAT to contribute over 62% to total receipts of Delhi govt in FY23

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 8 in Delhi as AAP govt decides to cut VAT: Rpts
Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
-
The GST and the VAT will be the biggest contributors to the Delhi government's tax revenue which is estimated at Rs 47,700 crore for 2022-23, according to the budget presented in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
The budget for 2022-23 has pegged the total receipts at Rs 75,800 crore, of which 62.9 per cent or Rs 47,700 crore will be the tax revenue. Other major contributors will be Small Savings Loans and Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation) at Rs 10,000 crore each or 13.2 per cent, showed the budget document.
The tax revenue will comprise Rs 9,500 crore (20 per cent) from state excise in 2022-23. The Delhi government last year launched its new excise policy, quitting the retail liquor business, and issuing licences for 849 vends across the city to private parties through open tender.
The GST and the Value Added Tax (VAT) will contribute 65 per cent or Rs 31,200 crore to the total tax revenue in 2022-23. Around Rs 5,000 crore (11 per cent) will come from stamps and registration fee and Rs 2,000 crore (4 per cent) from motor vehicle taxes.
Out of the total budget outlay of Rs 75,800, the highest budgetary allocation is Rs 16,278 crore or 22 per cent for the education department, followed by Rs 9,769 crore (13 per cent) for health, Rs 9,539 crore (12.5 per cent) for transport, roads and bridges, Rs 7,610 crore (10 per cent) for Water Supply and Sanitation and Rs 5,766 crore (8 per cent) for Housing and Urban Development.
The allocation for Social Welfare and Social Security is Rs 4,843 crore or 6 per cent of the total budget while Rs 4,715 crore is estimated as public debt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU