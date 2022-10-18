JUST IN
How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23
Cocktail of macroeconomic data paints bleak picture of global economy
Despite economic recovery, real rural wage growth remains flat in FY23
Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22
India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
Indians remitted $2.67 billion in August under LRS scheme, shows data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Cocktail of macroeconomic data paints bleak picture of global economy
Business Standard

How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23

The total non-tax revenue target for the year is Rs 2.69 trillion, while that for disinvestment is Rs 65,000 crore

Topics
non tax revenue | Divestment | Indian Economy

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Divestment
Divestment

After years of falling short of budget targets, there is actually a sense in the government this time that the divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore could be met, a sort of cautious optimism.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on non tax revenue

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.