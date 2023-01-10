Huge investments opportunities are there in India, says Piyush Goyal

-
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge investment opportunities are there in India due to its large domestic consumption demand, rule of law and transparent economy.
The minister is in the US for a three-day visit.
India is a land of opportunity, and the Indian diaspora should take this message to the world, he added.
"India offers huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law and transparent economy," Goyal said while addressing the Indian community at an event in New Jersey.
He urged everyone to take this message to the world that India is the trusted partner in the supply chain and investment portfolio.
He also called the diaspora for promoting made-in-India products and presenting India's investment opportunities to investors in the US.
Goyal said transformational reforms that India witnessed over the last few years have made India the world's fifth-largest economy.
He expressed confidence that in a few years from now, India will be the third largest economy.
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:36 IST
