JUST IN
'India needs to invest up to $100 bn annually more for 2070 net-zero goal'
India's fuel demand hits 9-month high in Dec due to uptick in PV sales
Ease lending norms for artisans, weavers: Amit Mitra to FM Sitharaman
India can tap Switzerland's innovation with FTA, says Ralf Heckner
West Bengal gave $1.5 bn only to women: Mamata Banerjee at G20 meet
Looming crisis: As power demand hits a peak, gencos told to import coal
PMO to take a final call if DCC should be disbanded, say officials
Aero show: Rajnath Singh rolls out red carpet to defence attaches
Free seeds under 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana' helping women farmers
India overtakes Japan to take third spot among largest vehicle markets
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Ease lending norms for artisans, weavers: Amit Mitra to FM Sitharaman
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's fuel demand hits 9-month high in Dec due to uptick in PV sales

On a daily basis, consumption of gasoline rose marginally in December compared to the previous month

Topics
Fuel demand | PV sales | gasoline

Reuters 

Energy, fuel, natural gas
Photo: Bloomberg

By Kavya Guduru

(Reuters) - India's fuel demand reached a nine-month high in December, helped by strong industrial activity and a rise in gasoline consumption due to an uptick in passenger vehicle sales.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, was about 4% higher than the previous month, and rose 3.1% year-on-year to 19.60 million tonnes in December, data from Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Monday.

"Demand in India, the third largest consumer, was growing the fastest among major economies in 2022," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, and that "solid economic growth should see Indian demand expanding also at a solid pace this year."

India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed.

Sales of diesel, which account for about four-fifths of India's refined fuel demand, rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier to 7.78 million tonnes, while sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 5.9% to 2.98 million tonnes, the PPAC data showed.

On a daily basis, consumption of gasoline rose marginally in December compared to the previous month.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales for the month rose around 8.2% to 280,016 units and reached an all-time high of over 3.43 million units in 2022, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

The rise in PV sales was likely led by continued strong demand for utility vehicles (UV) that have grown more popular than entry-level compact cars.

"India's car sales are now the third largest light vehicle market in the world. This means that demand will continue to increase in the next few years as the middle class continues to buy cars," said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.9% in December to 2.58 million tonnes, while naphtha sales edged up 0.5% to 1.11 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell 15.1%, while fuel oil use jumped 9.3% last month.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

December November October December November October

Diesel 7.78 7.76 6.98 7.30 6.51 6.62

Petrol 2.98 2.86 3.00 2.82 2.65 2.75

LPG 2.58 2.47 2.40 2.48 2.35 2.48

Naphtha 1.11 1.01 0.96 1.10 1.23 1.26

Jet fuel 0.66 0.62 0.62 0.55 0.50 0.48

Kerosene 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.12 0.12

Fuel Oil 0.62 0.55 0.57 0.57 0.51 0.56

Bitumen 0.66 0.72 0.59 0.78 0.55 0.66

TOTAL 19.60 18.84 18.41 19.01 17.10 17.81

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

 

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fuel demand

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.