I-T officials to monitor role of struck-off firms for laundering money

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed income-tax (I-T) officials to verify bank transactions of companies struck off from the records of the Registrar of Companies (RoC), specifically during

The move will bring 300,000 companies struck off by the for not filing their statutory returns under the tax scanner.

On Thursday, the issued a directive to senior officials, asking them to examine possible misuse of such companies for money laundering activities. “The board desires that the tax authorities verify deposits/withdrawals from bank accounts of such companies during the process of striking down and just before that, especially during demonetisation,” the office said.

Further, it said in cases of detection of unusual transactions and beneficiaries, appropriate action may be taken, according to the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the will seek restoration of such struck-off companies by filing an appeal before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).



The department suspects that many of these companies abused their corporate structure by creating multi-layering during for cash deposits. The I-T probe also reveals that many individuals had used these firms for siphoning money or converting undisclosed cash into legitimate money after the currency purge.

The apex body wants this exercise of verification to be completed in a time-bound manner and positive cases be brought to the notice of the board. “If such transactions are detected in a particular company, we should bring it to the notice of the within one month, so that objections may be filed against the proposal to strike off a company,” the had added.

Sources say that the department suspects Rs100 billion has been laundered through such firms during the note-ban period. The official data says that 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew cash worth over Rs 170 billion after the note ban, through about 60,000 bank accounts. It was noticed that the accounts that had negligible balance on November 8, 2016, have seen significant cash deposits and withdrawal during this period.

Last year, the had filed a petition before the for restoration of registration in as many as 50,000 such companies. The board also asked the to not oppose the restoration application in the tribunal, as such a move would refrain them from launching proceedings against these firms. Directors of these companies have been prohibited from holding directorships in any other company.