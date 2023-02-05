JUST IN
IEA will offer India support for green tech manufacturing roadmap: Birol
FY24 disinvestment target pragmatic, but challenging: Dipam Secy Pandey
Over 50% taxpayers may shift to new tax regime: Revenue secretary
Call on FY24 green bond, H2 borrowing to be taken together: Ajay Seth
Our capex increase accounts for global slowdown: Finance secy TV Somanathan
Won't allow sensitive issues to scuttle India-UK trade talks: Piyush Goyal
Budget should make infra projects investor friendly: IIFCL MD PR Jaishankar
Budget must focus on lowering fiscal deficit: EY India's Rajiv Memani
India can't afford yet more disruptions to supply chains: Ficci President
We see trade with India growing two-fold in next 5 years: Ontario minister
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » Q&A
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IEA will support India's green tech manufacturing roadmap: Fatih Birol

In a Q&A, the executive director of global agency outlines his plans to discuss with the govt measures to divert critical mineral production and refining

Topics
IEA | manufacturing  | renewable energy

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  Bangalore 

Fatih Birol
Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol tells Subhayan Chakraborty that nations are positioning themselves towards the new industrial age focussed on green technologies, and India should become a natural leader in battery, solar and EV manufacturing.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IEA

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.