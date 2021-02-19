IFSC Authority announces framework for aircraft operating companies

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 offers tax sops for aircraft leasing in GIFT City
Expert panel suggests making GIFT city a gateway for global investors
CDSL IFSC branch in Gujarat gets recognition as foreign depository
IFSCA wants GIFT City bullion exchange to open for domestic investors
Sebi's regulatory cap on NRI investments may affect AIFs GIFT move
-
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Friday issued a framework for aircraft operating leases to make GIFT City in Gujarat a hub for such business.
To promote such business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month in her Budget proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies operating out of the first IFSC in the country -- the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.
"I propose to include, among others, tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies, tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors... located in IFSC," the minister had said in her Budget speech.
The Government of India, on the recommendation of (IFSCA), on October 16, 2020 had notified aircraft lease norms, an official statement said.
Towards this end, IFSCA had issued a consultation paper on Draft Aircraft Leasing Regulations on December 16, 2020, it said.
"Based on the interest shown by various participants and the feedback of various stakeholders received, a 'Framework for Aircraft Operating Leases' has been issued by IFSCA today. This will enable the aircraft operating lease business in IFSCs in India, the projected market size of which is more than USD 50 Billion," it said.
The IFSCA was established on April 27, 2020 with its head office in Gandhinagar.
In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at IFSCs in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU