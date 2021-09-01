JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indian factory growth slipped in August, job cutting returned: Survey
Business Standard

India's August power output rises 16.1%, coal-fired power by 23.7%

India's electricity generation rose by 16.1% in August compared with a year earlier, lifted by a 23.7% jump in coal-fired power generation that led to a coal shortage at utilities across the country

Topics
Power generation | Indian Economy | Coal power

Reuters  |  CHENNAI 

power, electricity, IIP, grids, cyber security, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers
Power transmission wires

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's electricity generation rose by 16.1% in August compared with a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, lifted by a 23.7% jump in coal-fired power generation that has led to a coal shortage at utilities across the country.

Power generation compared with July rose 2.9% while coal-fired electricity generation rose 4.4% month-on-month, an analysis of daily load despatch data by federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

 

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 11:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.