In pics: All you need to know about historic hike in diesel, petrol prices

Congress leader Digvijay Singh in Bhopal was seen marching towards the Chief Minister's residence as a mark of protest against hike issue. Whereas in the national capital, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) Incharge Bhaiya Pawar said, "During the sowing season, farmers will be needing the diesel in their farms. They are already burdened but this surge in price is going to pressurize them more." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in and the mounting Covid-19 cases in the country, saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.