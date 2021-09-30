India 4th biggest maker of agrochemicals, huge potential for growth: Tomar

India is the fourth-largest producer of in the world, and the sector has a huge potential for growth with the help of research, innovation and a speedy registration system, Agriculture Minister has said.

Addressing the 41st AGM of CroplifeIndia, an apex body of 15 Crop science companies, Tomar said the has launched a digital agriculture mission and focusing on the use of drones in the farm sector.

"India is the fourth-largest producer of Seeing the potential of this sector, the government has included the agrochemical sector among the 12 champion sectors where India can play an important role in the global supply chain," Tomar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Croplife.

"There is a lot of potential to be a leader in the chemical sector with the help of innovation, speedy registration system, early crop protection research and digitisation drive," the minister said.

Tomar said the central government is focusing on the use of drones in the agriculture sector and with this, it has started the Digital Agriculture Mission.

The agriculture ministry has signed MoUs with the private sector to take forward digital agriculture, which aims to benefit farmers in every way while increasing their income.

"The impact of climate change has a direct/indirect fallout on pests, which creates an impact on crops. The crop protection industry needs to leverage the R&D facilities, thus imbibing the policies of Drone technology and Artificial Intelligence, Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said.

SK Malhotra, Agriculture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said, "India needs new molecules, which are safer and more effective. Industry needs to come forward and introduce new molecules aligned with international standards".

Ravi Prakash, Plant Protection Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said, the crop protection industry has been taking strides in exporting products, thus earning foreign exchange.

Over the last 75 years, Indian agriculture has made rapid strides. From a meagre 55 million tonnes, production of food grains has increased to a record 309 million tonnes. Production of pulses, coarse cereals, natural fibres, sugarcane, vegetables and fruits have all increased manifold since Independence," KC Ravi, Chairman, CropLife India said.

India is now among the top 10 agricultural products exporters, and the crop protection industry has played a vital role in this, he added.

