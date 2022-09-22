JUST IN
India and US 10-year yield spread lowest in 12 years, shows data

The current spread is nearly 142 bps lower than the 10-year average spread of 518 bps, and 66 bps lower than the 20-year average spread of 442.3 bps

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The yield on the 10-year Government of India could rise to as high as 8.73 per cent, from 7.31 per cent on Thursday, if the spreads revert to the 10-year average

The benchmark interest in India is now lagging behind the US – the world’s biggest economy - by a wide margin. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill is up 90 basis points (bps) since the end of July this year, while it is nearly unchanged during the period. As a result, the yield spread between India and the US 10-year Treasury bills has declined 376 bps - its lowest level since 2010.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 21:19 IST

