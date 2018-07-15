India becomes regional head of Asia Pacific at World Customs Organisation

India has become the vice-chair (regional head) of the of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for a period of two years till June 2020, the said on Sunday.

The organisation has divided its membership into six regions. Each of the regions is represented by an elected vice-chairperson to the

"India is a wealth of experience in promoting security and facilitation of cross-border trade," it said.

To mark the assumption of vice chair, an event is being organised on Monday by the (CBIC) in partnership with industry body

It will witness participation of customs delegates from 33 countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, from different ports in India.

WCO represents 182 customs administrations across the globe that collectively process approximately 98 per cent of world trade.