India, Chile agree to deepen bilateral relations post Covid-19 pandemic

India and Chile on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Piera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.
Kovind recalled his visit to the South American country in 2019 and thanked Piera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.
The two leaders discussed the follow-up action to the visit and agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, the statement said.
Piera expressed his continued wish to visit India, it added.
Recognising the tremendous potential of India-Chile ties, especially in the trade and commerce sector, both sides resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas, the statement said.
Kovind also conveyed to Piera his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Chile.
