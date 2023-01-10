JUST IN
India exports 1.69 million tons of sugar till Jan 4 of FY23: Report
'Use India made goods and services': FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
India economy to reach $7 trillion mark in next seven years: CEA Nageswaran
Railways to invest Rs 18,000 cr to upgrade depots for Vande Bharat trains
Explained: Google-CCI saga and Competition Commission's shortcomings
Institutional investments in retail real estate jump 6-fold in 2022: Rpt
FY24 disinvestment target to be around Rs 60K-cr, big ticket deals unlikely
Retail inflation likely remained steady at 5.9% in December, finds poll
Power Ministry asks utilities to import 6% of coal requirement until Sept
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
'Use India made goods and services': FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India exports 1.69 million tons of sugar till Jan 4 of FY23: Report

India has exported 16.92 lakh tonnes of sugar till January 4 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, including 59,596 tonnes of the sweetener to neighbouring China, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday

Topics
India trade policy | Sugar sector | financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has allowed sugar export of 6 million tonnes till May 2022
The government has allowed sugar export of 6 million tonnes till May 2022

India has exported 16.92 lakh tonnes of sugar till January 4 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, including 59,596 tonnes of the sweetener to neighbouring China, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

Among other neighbouring nations, India has exported 1.47 lakh tonnes of sugar to Bangladesh, and 82,462 tonnes to Sri Lanka during October-January 4 of the current marketing year, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. The government has allowed export of 6 million tonnes till May of the 2022-23 marketing year.

According to AISTA, mills have exported a total of 16,92,751 tonnes of sugar from October 1, 2022 to January 4, this year.

Over 3.47 lakh tonnes of sugar is under loading, while 2.54 lakh tonnes of sugar has been delivered to refineries considered to be deemed export in the said period, it said.

Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum exports have been to Somalia at 1.70 lakh tonnes, followed by the UAE at 1.69 lakh tonnes, Djibouti at 1.50 lakh tonnes, and Sudan at 1.37 lakh tonnes.

India exported 1.36 lakh tonnes to Malaysia, 1.18 lakh tonnes to Indonesia, and 1.08 lakh tonnes to Saudi Arabia till January 4 of the current marketing year, AISTA added.

Sugar exports from India, one of the world's major sugar producing nations, stood at 11.2 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

AISTA has made an initial projection of sugar output to be lower at 35.8 million tonnes during the 2022-23 marketing year, from a record 36.5 million tonnes in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India trade policy

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.