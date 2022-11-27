JUST IN
Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date
US industry associations red-flag India's 'restrictive' trade barriers
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
MP FPOs stock soyabean hoping govt lifts ban on futures & options trade
India remains top nationality granted worker visas: British High Commission
Chance for India to make steel for domestic, global needs: T V Narendran
ICMR recommends avoiding antibiotics for low-grade fever, issues guidelines
FSSAI recognizes Yak as a 'food animal' to check declining population
Spike in winter demand for diesel in Europe offers huge scope for India
India now has second largest gamer base in world at over 369 million
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Liberal eligibility key criteria in largest commercial coal mines auction
Business Standard

India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy transition: Minister

India is taking steps for the development of small modular Reactors with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfil its commitment to transitioning towards clean energy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said

Topics
India | Nuclear energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh

India is taking steps for the development of small modular Reactors with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfil its commitment to transitioning towards clean energy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday.

At a workshop on Small Modular Reactors (SMR) organized by NITI Aayog and the Department of Atomic Energy, he said the participation of the private sector and start-ups needs to be explored in the development of this critical technology within India.

He emphasised that technology sharing and availability of funding are the two crucial links for ensuring the commercial availability of SMR technology.

Singh said the exploration of new clean energy options is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap for clean energy transition through bold climate commitments which are reflected in the updated Nationally Determined Contributions.

SMRs with up to 300 MW capacity, by nature, are flexible in design and require a smaller footprint, Singh said, adding that being mobile and agile technology, SMRs can be factory-built, unlike the conventional nuclear reactors that are built on-site.

SMR is a promising technology in industrial de-carbonization, especially where there is a requirement for a reliable and continuous supply of power, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 22:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.