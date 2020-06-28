JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

'NIL' return filers can file sales statement GSTR-1 via SMS from July 1
Business Standard

India first country to control locusts through drones: Agriculture ministry

The Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India had become the first country to have controlled locusts by using drones

Topics
Agriculture | Agriculture Minister | Drones

ANI  |  General News 

locusts, GURUGRAM
The skies over many parts of Gurugram turned dark as swarms of locusts descended on the city. PHOTO: PTI

The Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India is the first country to control locusts by using drones.

"India is the first country to control locust by using drones after finalising the protocols and getting all statutory approvals. Major operations are concentrated in Rajasthan where maximum resources are committed," the Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

According to the information given by the ministry, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the state agriculture departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation, and control operations are underway.

More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help control operations being carried out to ward away locusts in these two states, the release said.

Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU