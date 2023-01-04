JUST IN
Business Standard

India, France expected to hold high-level strategic dialogue on Thursday

India and France are expected to take stock of their overall security cooperation during a high-level dialogue on Thursday.

Topics
India-France

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ajit Doval
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor

India and France are expected to take stock of their overall security cooperation during a high-level dialogue on Thursday.

The two sides will deliberate on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues at the 36th India-France strategic dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President," the MEA said.

"The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries," it said in a statement.

The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in November 2021 in Paris.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:51 IST

