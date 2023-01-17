JUST IN
New regulations to benefit Indian auto component manufacturers: Report
Business Standard

India making big strides in ease of doing business, says DPIIT Secretary

All labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, which have been passed by Parliament and the government is in the process of their final implementation, he said

Topics
DPIIT | Ease of Doing Business | India

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

Anurag Jain
Anurag Jain, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary

It is now possible to start a business in one day in India, matching the world's best scorer New Zealand on this front, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said on Tuesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary said several other steps are underway on further improving ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front.

All labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, which have been passed by Parliament and the government is in the process of their final implementation, he said.

The central government is in the process of getting consent of all states and union territories on this, but in the meantime most states have started seeing the benefits and are already putting in place the rules, he added.

Jain was speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:20 IST

