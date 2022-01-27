India on growth path with innovation, digitalisation: Vedanta's Agarwal

-
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said today India is on the growth path with innovation and digitalisation and stressed that government policies have created tremendous resources available for deployment in the country.
"Happy 73rd Gantantradivas! 2,300 years back Chanakya said 'Economic growth will bring prosperity to the Nation'. Today India is on the growth path with innovation and digitalization, brimming with energetic youth and entrepreneurial women," Agarwal said in a statement.
The whole world wants to visit India and there is a potential to increase tourism by 10 times, since the country has 10,000 years of rich history, he noted.
"Development of infrastructure and real estate should be encouraged. Our focus is towards developing India's tremendous talent in culture, liberal arts and crafts.
"These must be encouraged and nurtured, to become a source of livelihood, and propagate our rich culture and history forward and creating less pressure to pursue mainstream jobs," he said.
With intelligent and hardworking bureaucrats and one of the best judiciaries in the world, decisions are being taken faster and more efficiently today.
"Let's aim to run existing manufacturing companies, including government companies at full potential, which can result in almost 2 to 3 times production results, with a push to start all the closed units in the nation, which can create jobs and opportunities," he said.
Government and forest clearances need to be self-certified for ease of doing business, so that more industrial units can be established with a focus on environment, making our nation less import dependent, Agarwal added.
"As per the Indian scriptures, our wealth is to be used to uplift the poor. People who are generating wealth should also use them in uplifting people in need.
"Let's work towards becoming a developed country and build a nation where everyone has a job, education, healthcare and housing and no child faces malnutrition. #SabkaSaathSabkaVikas," he said.
