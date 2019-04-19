India rice rates dip as demand slows, Bangladesh to review export ban

Asian rice exporting hubs saw tepid activity this week, with prices for the staple from top exporter dipping on lower demand, while mulled a review of its ban on exports of the grain.

India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $377-$380 per tonne, down from last week's $387-$390.

Demand from African buyers was weak as they have ample inventories, said Nitin Gupta, vice president, at Olam

Aggressive selling of old inventories by at lower prices has also weighing on prices, he added.

The country's for April-February dropped 9.4 percent from a year earlier to 10.57 million tonnes, as leading buyer trimmed its purchases due to a bumper local harvest, a government body said.

On Thursday, Bangladesh's commerce minister said a long-standing ban on will be discussed after strong pleas from traders to lift the restriction.

"If we have surplus, we can allow rice exports," Tipu Munshi told reporters after a meeting with the rice traders association.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's fourth biggest rice producer, banned overseas shipments of some common rice varieties in May 2008 following a spike in domestic prices. It banned all a year later.

In 2017, the country was forced to massively increase imports to shore up domestic reserves after floods wrought havoc on local crops and pushed domestic rice prices to record highs, but domestic stocks have since greatly improved.

In Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter, the benchmark 5-percent broken rice prices eased slightly to $393-$411 a tonne, free on board Bangkok, from $405-$410 last week.

"Overseas buyers have turned to rice from and Vietnam because their prices have been more competitive compared to ours," a said.

However, concerns over domestic supply in the country have kept prices steady recently, traders said.

"The harvest of the last crop was completed last month and there is no new supply except unsold rice from the mills, this meant prices remain stable with a tendency to rise even though there is no demand," a said.

Rates for Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice stood flat for a fifth week at $360 a tonne, as supply begins to wane, traders said.

However, prices were still at their highest since mid-January, with traders hoping for fresh demand from

