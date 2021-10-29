JUST IN
CAIT pegs Rs 50,000 cr losses to Chinese exporters this Diwali
India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $70.4 billion: Govt data

Net tax receipts were 9.2 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 16.3 trillion rupees, the data showed

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

India's federal fiscal deficit during April-September, the first half of the current fiscal year, stood at 5.27 trillion rupees ($70.4 billion) or 35% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 9.2 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 16.3 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 74.8860 Indian rupees)

 

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 16:58 IST

