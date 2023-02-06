India's coal production target at 1,017 mn tonnes for next fiscal: Joshi

-
-
The country's coal production target has been fixed at 1,017 million tonnes for the next fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said the steps were being taken by the Centre to augment the coal output in the country by engaging mine developers and operators.
"The target of all India coal production has been fixed at 1,017 million tonnes (MT) for the financial year 2023-24," the minister said.
State-owned CIL has identified 15 projects having a total project rated capacity of 168.58 million tonnes per year for implementation through MDO mode.
Out of these 15 projects, Letter of Award has already been given to nine projects.
NLC India Ltd is implementing two MDO projects.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:47 IST
