JUST IN
Over 5,000 farmers associated with fish farming in Chhattisgarh's Pakhanjur
Govt streamlines rules for settlement of disputes among CPSEs
Union Budget 2023: FinMin notifies refund of security deposits to MSMEs
India, EU set up three working groups under Trade and Tech Council
Four out of 10 households feeling pinch of higher milk prices, survey shows
Awas, Jal Jeevan to create rural jobs, justify MNREGA cut: CEA Nageswaran
Focused on green shift despite war-led scramble for conventional fuel: Puri
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
In process of finalising online gaming regulation, Centre tells Delhi HC
Govt trims budget for MGNREGS as PMAY, Jal Jeevan get more funds, says CEA
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Sovereign Green Bonds of Rs 16,000 cr to be issued in current fiscal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's coal production target at 1,017 mn tonnes for next fiscal: Joshi

The country's coal production target has been fixed at 1,017 million tonnes for the next fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday

Topics
Coal production | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pralhad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi

The country's coal production target has been fixed at 1,017 million tonnes for the next fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said the steps were being taken by the Centre to augment the coal output in the country by engaging mine developers and operators.

"The target of all India coal production has been fixed at 1,017 million tonnes (MT) for the financial year 2023-24," the minister said.

State-owned CIL has identified 15 projects having a total project rated capacity of 168.58 million tonnes per year for implementation through MDO mode.

Out of these 15 projects, Letter of Award has already been given to nine projects.

NLC India Ltd is implementing two MDO projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal production

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.