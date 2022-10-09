JUST IN
ICAO agrees on net-zero emissions by 2050, India secures concessions
Govt to kick off Budget-making exercise for FY 2023-24 on Monday
India has nano demographic window to become developed country: Finance secy
Gadkari announces projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh
AIGF urges TN to reconsider online gaming ban, says move 'unconstitutional'
Prices of wheat continue to soar despite govt's price control measures
No cheat-code for online gaming industry as ministry, I-T turn up the heat
Govt to adopt digital manufacturing processes: Mahendra Nath Pandey
Prices of CNG, piped cooking gas hiked by Rs 3 as natural gas prices rise
72 out of 214 items indigenised by Defence PSUs well before timeline
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
ICAO agrees on net-zero emissions by 2050, India secures concessions
Direct tax collection jumps 24% in first half of FY23, says I-T dept
Business Standard

India's crude steel output rise by 2.5% at 30 MT in Jul-Sep: Report

India's crude steel output rose by 2.56 per cent to 30.06 million tonne (MT) during the July-September period of the ongoing financial year

Topics
Steel output | Crude steel output | India steel demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel

India's crude steel output rose by 2.56 per cent to 30.06 million tonne (MT) during the July-September period of the ongoing financial year.

As per research firm SteelMint, the top six steel makers -- SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL -- produced 18.29 MT steel, the rest 11.77 MT came in from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 29.31 MT of steel during the same quarter in the preceding 2021-22 financial year, according the data shared by SteelMint.

During the said quarter last fiscal, large producers had jointly manufactured 18.39 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 10.92 MT, it said.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, steel exports fell to 1.41 MT from 4.20 MT in the year ago period, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) fall of 66.43 per cent.

The domestic consumption was 11.33 per cent higher at 27.52 MT, as against 24.72 MT in July-September 2021.

On the outlook for the sector during the running October-December quarter, SteelMint said "the production is expected to increase in the quarter as mills have resumed production after a brief maintenance shut down taken in the last quarter."

According to SteelMint exports will continue to remain low in the third quarter owing to the export duty and subdued global market because of high energy cost and inflation.

On May 21, the government hiked the duty on exports of iron ore by up to 50 per cent and for a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent.

It also waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry.

The move was aimed at increasing the availability of these raw materials for the domestic manufacturers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Steel output

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 12:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.