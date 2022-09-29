JUST IN
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
Centre may have enough stocks to run free grain scheme this financial year
Government approves 22nd tranche of electoral bonds; sale from October 1-10
IT industry logged 25% attrition in FY22, trend to continue: Report
Centre extends deadline for mandatory six airbags in cars to Oct 1, 2023
PM to inaugurate world's first CNG terminal in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
PLI for IT hardware: Draft proposes raising financial outlay by 2.5 times
GIFT city-based lessors likely to lease out 60-odd aircraft by March 2023
India signs deal with Armenia for export of missiles, weapon systems
India eyes $550 million incentives to woo companies like Apple, Dell
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
Business Standard

India's current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1FY23: RBI

India's current account surplus stood at $6.6 bn, equivalent to 0.9% of GDP in Q1FY22

Topics
Rupee | Current Account Deficit

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

India's current account deficit, a key indicator of the balance of payment position, widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP at $23.9 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly on account of a higher trade deficit.

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank on India's Balance of Payments during the First Quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, the current account balance recorded a deficit of $23.9 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter, up from $13.4 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP) in January-March period of the last fiscal.

India's current account surplus stood at $6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22.

"Underlying the current account deficit in Q1:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $68.6 billion from $54.5 billion in Q4:2021-22 and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments," the RBI said.

It also said net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of rising exports of computer and business services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.