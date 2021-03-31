India's inflation is at 'uncomfortably high' level, says Moody's Analytics

-
ALSO READ
India's economy is likely to grow at 12% in 2021, says Moody's Analytics
India to drive Covid vaccine delivery in Asia Pacific: Moody's Analytics
Conditions to improve for India Inc in 2021 as economy revives: Moody's
Economy improving, growth to turn positive in Q3, Q4 of FY21: Ashima Goyal
Stimulus 2.0 has minimal firepower to support growth, says Moody's
-
India's inflation is at "uncomfortably high" level, which is an exception among Asian economies, Moody's Analytics said on Tuesday.
Higher fuel prices will keep upward pressure on retail inflation and keep the RBI from offering further rate cuts, said Moody's Analytics, a financial intelligence company.
Retail inflation rose to 5 per cent in February, from 4.1 per cent in January. The Reserve Bank mainly takes into account retail inflation while deciding on the monetary policy.
Core inflation (which excludes food, fuel and light) was up 5.6 per cent in February, from 5.3 per cent in January, Moody's Analytics said, adding India's inflation is "uncomfortably high".
In its macro roundup, Moody's Analytics said inflation is subdued in most of Asia, and expected to only gradually pick up over 2021 because of rising oil prices and economies starting to reopen. Brent crude has climbed 26 per cent this year at around USD 64 per barrel.
It was around USD 30 per barrel in March 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis was near its peak.
"India and the Philippines are exceptions. In these economies, inflation is above comfort levels, adding to the list of challenges for policymakers," it said.
Stating that India's inflation is "worrisome", it said volatile food prices and rising oil prices led retail inflation to exceed the upper band of 6 per cent several times in 2020, inhibiting the RBI's ability to keep accommodative monetary settings in place during the height of the pandemic.
Under the monetary policy framework, RBI has a target for maintaining retail ination at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent).
" RBI is expected to retain its current inflation targeting band beyond its current expiry date of March 31," Moody's Analytics added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU