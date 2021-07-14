JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

No FTA with nations you have armed conflict with: Fin secy on RCEP decision
Business Standard

India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07% despite rise in fuel prices

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods

Topics
WPI inflation | Fuel prices | WPI-based Inflation

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.

Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.

A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 14 2021. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.