India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07% despite rise in fuel prices

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.
Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.
A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020.
