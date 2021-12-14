India's Nov merchandise exports rise 27%; trade deficit widens to $22.91 bn

India's November merchandise exports rose to $30.04 billion, higher by 27.16 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Tuesday. Imports rose 56.6% to $52.94 billion.

Exports during November 2020 stood at $23.62 billion. November trade deficit was at $22.91 billion versus $10.19 billion a year ago.

The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to November 2019, last month's exports rose by 16.55 per cent.

"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2021 were $23.68 billion, registering a positive growth of 22.26 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $19.37 billion in November 2020," it said.

In comparison to November 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2021 registered a positive growth of 22.28 per cent.

