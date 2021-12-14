PM says zero budget natural farming should become mass movement

-
ALSO READ
Crops spread over 800,000 hectares damaged in flood-hit Andhra
India's emphasis on re-introducing traditional food: Agri Minister
Centre to make Goa self-sufficient in next three years: Agri MoS Karandlaje
Varun Gandhi posts video of crop fire, seeks agri policy rethink
Crops' share in agriculture and allied sector drops to 55.5%, shows data
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said zero budget national farming should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits.
Addressing an event marking the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir here, he said as the country completes 75 years of independence, "su raj (good governance)" is as important as "swaraj (self-rule)".
Stressing on the importance of zero budget natural farming, Modi said it should be made a mass movement.
Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU