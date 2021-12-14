PM says zero budget natural farming should become mass movement

JUST IN
No estimation of black money in foreign accounts in last 5 years: Govt
Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said zero budget national farming should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits.

Addressing an event marking the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir here, he said as the country completes 75 years of independence, "su raj (good governance)" is as important as "swaraj (self-rule)".

Stressing on the importance of zero budget natural farming, Modi said it should be made a mass movement.

Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health.

First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 17:45 IST

