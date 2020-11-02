India's October unemployment rate climbs up to 6.98%, CMIE data shows

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's rate in October rose to 6.98% from 6.67% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 8.2 million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting large parts of the economy.

Economic activity has resumed after the government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)